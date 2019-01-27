Saturday’s top high school performances

BOYS BASKETBALL
Dejuan Fields, Cahokia
A game-high 24 points led the Comanches to a 72-64 win over Miller Career. It also matched season bests for Fields, who also scored 24 against Roosevelt on Jan. 14 and Trinity on Dec. 21.
Luke Ervie, Freeburg
Ervie scored 25 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Midgets who fell to Mater Dei, 51-46
Mitchell Haake, Mater Dei
Haake just missed a double-double in the Knights win against Freeburg. He finished with 20 points and nine rebounds.
Sam LaPorta, Highland
The University of Iowa football recruit scored a game-high 18 to help the Bulldogs overcome a slow start in a 45-44 win over Central.
EJ Liddell, Belleville West
Liddell scored 29 points in a tight, 74-73 win against state-ranked Springfield Southeast.
Ray’Sean Taylor
It was a big night for Taylor, who pulled down almost as many rebounds as he had points in a 77-43 win over Civic Memorial. The double-double came with 20 points and 18 boards.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Anna McKee, Father McGivney
Her 28 points lifted Father McGivney to a 58-55 win over Hardin Calhoun
B’Aunce Carter and Bryce Dowell, Belleville East
Carter scored 29 points in a win over Normal West, then followed it with 18 over Normal Community Saturday. Dowell led the way with 19 against Normal, then pitched in 12 against Normal West.
Kierra Winkeler, Mater Dei
Winkeler scored 25 points in the Knights 55-39 win over Nashville.
BOWLING
Ryan Warner, Collinsville
At the IHSA State Tournament, the Kahoks’ senior bowled series of 681 and 633 to finish in a seventh place tie.
