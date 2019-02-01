Wrestlers to watch heading into 2019 IHSA postseason series

The 2019 Illinois High School Association wresting postseason begins Saturday as wrestlers from throughout the state begin a three week journey they hope will end at the IHSA Individual State Wrestling Tournament , Feb. 14-16 at State Farm Center on the campus of the University of Illinois in Champaign.
For athletes from the metro-east area, regionals are being hosted Saturday at Granite City (Class 3A), Jerseyville (Class 2A) and Carlyle (Class 1A). Sectional meets are set for Feb. 8-9 at Joliet Central (Class 3A), Mahomet-Seymour (Class 2A) and Carterville (Cass 1A). The top four wrestlers in each weight class from all sectional competitions qualify for the IHSA State Finals.
Last year, Edwardsville High junior Noah Surtin made history when he became the first Tigers wrestler in school history to win a state championship, capturing the Class 3A 113-pound state crown. Currently ranked first in the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Offciials Association Class 3A 120-pound weight class, Surtin is one of 20 area wrestlers who are currently ranked in their respective weight classes.
Following is a list of those wrestlers. Rankings were updated on Jan. 29.
Ckass 1A
106 Pounds: Matthew Minick, jr.. Althoff. ranked 7th. (Minnick placed fourth at 106 in 2018)
120 Pounds: Isaiah Bernal, jr. Althoff, ranked 6th. (Bernal was a state qualifier at 113 in 2018)
132 Pounds: Anthony Federico, jr. Althoff, ranked 2nd (Federico placed sixth at 132 pounds in 2018)
145 Pounds: Max Kristoff, sr., Althoff. ranked 2nd (Kristoff is a three time state placewinner)
152 Pounds: Alex MaGuire, sr. Roxana, ranked 2nd (MaGuire placed 3rd at 145 pounds in 2018)
170 Pounds: Jake Errlon, sr. Wood River, ranked 5th
170 Pounds: Joe Braunagel, Soph., Althoff, ranked 9th
220 pounds: Dale Alllen, sr. Carlyle, ranked 7th
Class 2A
120 Pounds: Caleb Tyus, Civic Memorial, soph., ranked 7th
126 Pounds: Kylan Montgomery, Mascoutah, soph., ranked 8th
145 Pounds: Garrett Bakarich, jr., Triad, ranked 7th
160 Pounds: Devin Wills, sr., Highland, ranked 9th
170 Pounds: Caleb Grau, Mascoutah, jr.,, ranked 3rd
195 Pounds: Jaylen Washington, East St. Louis, jr., ranked 2nd
220 Pounds: Jacob Bullock, Cahokia, sr., ran ked 1stm (Bullock placed 2nd at 220 pounds in 2018)
Class 3A
113 Pounds: Josh Koderhandt, Belleville West, soph., ranked fourth
120 Pounds: Noah Surtin, Edwardsville, sr., ranked 1st (State champion, 113 pounds, in 2018)
138 Pounds: Luke Odom, Edwardsville, jr., ranked 1st (Placed third at 126 pounds in 2018)
160 Pounds: Logan Johnson, Belleville West, sr., ranked fifth
220 Pounds: Josh Anderson, Edwardsville, sr., ranked fourth
