Althoff advances 10 to Class 1A Carterville Wrestling Sectional

Althoff senior Max Kristoff took another step toward a fourth straight trip to the Class 1A State Wrestling Tournament Saturday by winning the 145-pound title at the Carlyle Regional.
The grandson of former SIU-Edwardsville wrestling coach Larry Kristoff, Max Kristoff improved to 37-4 by defeating Dawson McKinney of Vandalia by pin in 31 seconds of their 145-pound final.
Kristoff, a three-time state tournament medal winner, was one of five Althoff wrestlers who won championships on Saturday at Carlyle High School. Also winning titles were Shawn Minick (113 pounds), Isaiah Bernal (126), Anthony Federico (132) and Joey Braunagel (170).
In all, the Crusaders advanced 10 wrestlers to the Carterville Sectional which begins on Friday.
Bakarich leads Triad to regional title
Triad junior Garrett Bakarich won the 145-pound championship and two teammates also won titles Saturday as the Knights breezed to the team title at the Class 2A Jerseyville Regional.
Chase Hall (106 pounds) and Kaleb Port (182) also won titles for the Knights which nipped ‘18 Class 2A dual team state tournament runnerup Cahokia for the title.
The Knights also advanced 11 wrestlers in all to the Mahomet-Seymour individual sectional which begins on Friday. Among Cahokia wrestlers who moved on were regional champions Arnold Edwards (195) and Jacob Bullock (220) and Danny Brownlee (285).
Among the other local regional champions were Melvin Rodgers (113) of East St Louis, Kylan Montgomery (126) and Caleb Grau (170) of Mascoutah and Colton Brown (132) and Devin Wills (160) of Highland.
Edwardsville rolls to Class 3A title
Top-ranked wrestlers Noah Surtin and Luke Odom were among five individuals winning titles as the Edwardsville Tigers breezed to the team championship at the Class 3A Granite City Regional title.
Surtin, who won the Class 3A 113-pound state title a year ago, improved to 44-1 in the 120-pound Class with a 19-4 win over Jalen May of Collinsville in the final. Odom improved to 43-1 by winning the 138-pound crown.
Both Surtin and Odom are ranked No. 1 in the state in their respective weight classes.
Among the other individual champions were Josh Koderhandt of Belleville West (113 pounds), Alex Fulton of O’Fallon (145) and Aaron Wallace of Belleville East (170).
The top four wrestlers in each weight class advanced to the Joliet Central Sectional.
