High School Sports

Tuesday’s top high school sports performers

By Sarah Johnson

February 05, 2019 10:43 PM

BOYS BASKETBALL

Drew Tebbe and Shaun Riley II, O’Fallon

The sophomore duo of Tebbe and Riley scored 20 and 17 points, respectively, to help boost the Panthers to a 58-51 victory over Whitfield.

Marshall Harrison and Ray’Sean Taylor, Collinsville

The Kahoks topped defending Class 4A state champion Belleville West 58-56 on Tuesday night with the help of Harrison’s 24 points and Taylor’s 19 points.

Terrance Hargrove Jr., East St. Louis

Hargrove narrowly missed a double-double in the Flyers’ 49-33 win over SLUH, scoring 17 points and grabbing nine rebounds.

Jacob O’Connor and Cole Khoury, Columbia

O’Connor scored 14 points and Khoury was not far behind with 13 points in Columbia’s 62-42 win over Waterloo.

Luke Ervie, Freeburg

Ervie had a season high in points scored with 26 in Freeburg’s 69-54 conference win over Carlyle.

Karson Huels and Logan Doerr, Gibault

Gibault’s Huels scored 14 points while Doerr pitched in 13 points in the team’s 62-39 win over Valmeyer.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Caite Knutson and Bria King, Collinsville

Knutson and King scored 19 and 15 points, respectively, in Collinsville’s 65-53 win over conference rival Belleville East.

Tyler Butler, B’Aunce Carter and Bryce Dowell, Belleville East

The Lancers had several high scoring players in the team’s 65-53 loss to Collinsville. Butler led the way with 18 points and also secured seven rebounds. Carter pitched in 16 points and five rebounds while Dowell also scored 16 points.

Jaylen Townsend, Edwardsville

Townsend’s 21 points and eight rebounds led the Tigers to a 45-39 win over O’Fallon. Edwardsville has one more regular season game before the postseason begins and is in the lead in the Southwestern Conference standings with a 26-2 overall season record.

Ashley Schloer, O’Fallon

Schloer, a senior for the Panthers, had 12 points in the team’s 45-39 loss to Edwardsville. O’Fallon begins postseason play on Feb. 13.

Shaniah Nunn, Belleville West

The Maroons got a 58-46 conference win over Alton with the help of Nunn’s 15 points.

Sophia Bonaldi, Columbia

Columbia breezed to a 51-29 win over Waterloo with Bonaldi leading the way scoring 19 points. The Eagles have one game left in the regular season and currently lead the Cahokia Mississippi Conference standings with a 21-5 record.

