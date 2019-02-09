Orf helps O’Fallon take title at Carterville Sectional Bowling Tournament

O’Fallon senior Mary Orf had her strike ball from the outset Saturday at the IHSA Girls Sectional Bowling Tournament. And so did the rest of the Panthers.
One of the top bowlers in the state the past three years, Orf averaged better than 220 pins for her six-game block to win the individual title and lead O’Fallon to an impressive win at Southern Illinois Family Fun Center in Carterville.
Orf finished with a total of 1,334 pins, 85 more than teammate Lauren Tomaszewski (1,249), who was the tournament runner-up. The Panthers’ Grace Braswell and Natalie Heltne also averaged better than 200 as O’Fallon finished with 6,221 pins and breezed past second-place Salem (5,769).
Belleville East, getting solid efforts from sophomore Caitlin Radliff (1,246) and senior Makayla Tyra (1,163), placed third with 5,710 and Collinsville (5,603) rounded out the top four schools which advance to the IHSA Girls State Tournament that begins Friday at Cherry Bowl in Rockford.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
Advancing as individuals were Ashley Westbrook of Alton (1,244), Sydney Sahuri of Edwardsville (1,231), Haley Dunn of Belleville West (1,227) and Karsyn Braasch of Triad (1,227).
Comments