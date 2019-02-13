Illinois high school boys basketball polls

High School Sports

February 13, 2019

Collinsville junior Ray'Sean Taylor has helped the Kahoks rise to ninth in the Class 4A IHSA State Basketball poll.

Here are the rankings of Illinois high school boys basketball teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 4A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Curie26-1882
2.Whitney Young23-6753
3.Belleville West (1)23-3741
4.Normal Community22-3515
5.Danville23-3466
6. Marian Catholic24-3434
7.Evanston25-4287
T-8.Bloom21-3248
T-8. Collinsville26-324NR
10.Rockford East27-3219

Others receiving votes: Moline 10, Bolingbrook 3, Homewood-Flossmoor 3, Geneva 2, Lincoln Park 2, York 1.

Class 3A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Bogan (10)22-21161
2.Morgan Park (1)24-31092
3.Springfield Southeast (1)22-2953
4.East St. Louis22-5874
5.Peoria Notre Dame19-4635
6.Lincoln22-2616
7.Rock Falls24-2388
8.Ottawa20-2279
9.St. Viator20-51910
10. St. Laurence22-3127

Others receiving votes: Farragut 11, Kankakee 4, Herrin 4, Normal University 4, Taylorville 2, Highland 2, DePaul Prep, Lindblom 1, Peoria Manual 1, Carbondale 1.

Class 2A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Nashville (12)28-21351
2.Orr (2)18-101143
3.Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley24-21064
4.Leo19-7962
5.Alton Marquette25-3737
6. Bloomington Central Catholic20-7585
7. Teutopolis27-5546
8.Dunbar18-5408
9.Fairfield27-2369
10.Sterling Newman24-313NR

Others receiving votes: Corliss 11, Williamsville 10, Casey-Westfield 7, Warsaw West Hancock 6, Pinckneyville 5, Aurora Christian 4, Aledo (Mercer County) 2.

Class 1A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Providence -St. Mel (8)21-61151
2.Cissna Park (2)24-31122
3. Kewanee (Wethersfield) (2)23-21063
4.Moweaqua Central A&M (1)25-3974
5.East Dubuque24-1696
6.Ottawa Marquette25-2567
7. Winchester-West Central22-6555
8.Concord Triopia26-2508
T-9. Thompsonville26-2159
T-9.Elmwood21-21510

Others receiving votes: Nokomis 11, Madison 9, Sesser-Valier 3, Newark 1, Champaign Judah Christian 1.

