Illinois high school boys basketball polls

Here are the rankings of Illinois high school boys basketball teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
Class 4A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Curie
|26-1
|88
|2
|2.
|Whitney Young
|23-6
|75
|3
|3.
|Belleville West (1)
|23-3
|74
|1
|4.
|Normal Community
|22-3
|51
|5
|5.
|Danville
|23-3
|46
|6
|6.
|Marian Catholic
|24-3
|43
|4
|7.
|Evanston
|25-4
|28
|7
|T-8.
|Bloom
|21-3
|24
|8
|T-8.
|Collinsville
|26-3
|24
|NR
|10.
|Rockford East
|27-3
|21
|9
Others receiving votes: Moline 10, Bolingbrook 3, Homewood-Flossmoor 3, Geneva 2, Lincoln Park 2, York 1.
Class 3A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Bogan (10)
|22-2
|116
|1
|2.
|Morgan Park (1)
|24-3
|109
|2
|3.
|Springfield Southeast (1)
|22-2
|95
|3
|4.
|East St. Louis
|22-5
|87
|4
|5.
|Peoria Notre Dame
|19-4
|63
|5
|6.
|Lincoln
|22-2
|61
|6
|7.
|Rock Falls
|24-2
|38
|8
|8.
|Ottawa
|20-2
|27
|9
|9.
|St. Viator
|20-5
|19
|10
|10.
|St. Laurence
|22-3
|12
|7
Others receiving votes: Farragut 11, Kankakee 4, Herrin 4, Normal University 4, Taylorville 2, Highland 2, DePaul Prep, Lindblom 1, Peoria Manual 1, Carbondale 1.
Class 2A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Nashville (12)
|28-2
|135
|1
|2.
|Orr (2)
|18-10
|114
|3
|3.
|Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
|24-2
|106
|4
|4.
|Leo
|19-7
|96
|2
|5.
|Alton Marquette
|25-3
|73
|7
|6.
|Bloomington Central Catholic
|20-7
|58
|5
|7.
|Teutopolis
|27-5
|54
|6
|8.
|Dunbar
|18-5
|40
|8
|9.
|Fairfield
|27-2
|36
|9
|10.
|Sterling Newman
|24-3
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Corliss 11, Williamsville 10, Casey-Westfield 7, Warsaw West Hancock 6, Pinckneyville 5, Aurora Christian 4, Aledo (Mercer County) 2.
Class 1A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Providence -St. Mel (8)
|21-6
|115
|1
|2.
|Cissna Park (2)
|24-3
|112
|2
|3.
|Kewanee (Wethersfield) (2)
|23-2
|106
|3
|4.
|Moweaqua Central A&M (1)
|25-3
|97
|4
|5.
|East Dubuque
|24-1
|69
|6
|6.
|Ottawa Marquette
|25-2
|56
|7
|7.
|Winchester-West Central
|22-6
|55
|5
|8.
|Concord Triopia
|26-2
|50
|8
|T-9.
|Thompsonville
|26-2
|15
|9
|T-9.
|Elmwood
|21-2
|15
|10
Others receiving votes: Nokomis 11, Madison 9, Sesser-Valier 3, Newark 1, Champaign Judah Christian 1.
