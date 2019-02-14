Kristoff, Federico lead strong Althoff showing at Class 1A State Wrestling Tournament

Althoff senior Max Kristoff’s final state tournament couldn’t have gotten off to a better start on Thursday at State Farm Center in Champaign.
A three-time medal winner and currently ranked second in the Class 1A 145-pound weight class, Kristoff improved to 41-4 with a 36 second pin over Alexis Gill of Beardstown as he led a strong Crusaders preliminary round effort.
Kristoff was one of four Althoff wrestlers who kept their state championship hopes alive with opening round victories.
Junior Anthony Federico, ranked second in the 132-pound weight class, improved to 45-3 with a 16-0 win over Isaiah Tejada of (Chicago) DePaul Academy, as he easily moved on in the winners bracket.. Also scoring early round wins for Althoff were junior Matthew Minick (106 pounds) and sophomore Joey Braunagel (170).
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
Braunagel is younger brother of former Althoff standouts Danny and Zac Braunagel, who combined for four state championships the past two years. Both are currently members of the University of Illinois wrestling program.
Dropping preliminary round matches but still competing in the wrestlebacks are Althoff’s Shawn Minick (113 pounds), Isaiah Bernal (126) and Nolan Schmidt (220).
Carlyle senior Dale Allen improved to 35-0 with a pin over Garrett Wright of Gibson City in 3 minutes 5 seconds of their 220 pound match.
Class 2A and Class 3A preliminaries were in progress Thursday afternoon. Class 1A and Class 2A first round matches were on tap later in the day.
Further results will be updated throughout the day at bnd.com.
Comments