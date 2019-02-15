Belleville West sophomore Koderhandt advances at Class 3A State Wrestling Tournament

Belleville West sophomore Josh Koderhandt continued to show no signs of stage fright Friday at the IHSA Class 3A State Wrestling Tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign.
Seeded second in the 113-pound bracket, Koderhandt clinched his first IHSA state tournament medal with a convincing 14-2 quarterfinal round win over julian Valteirrez of Chicago Taft.
One of two metro-east wrestlers still in the Class 3A winners bracket, Koderhandt (43-2) will take on Chicago Marist senior Michael Levelle (40-7) in a semifinal round match later on Friday. The winner will wrestle for the 113-pound state title on Saturday.
Joining Koderhandt in the semifinals will be Noah Surtin of Edwardsville. The 113-pound state champion a year ago, Surtin defeated Rehan Uribe of Chicagp Mount Carmel 8-4 in a 120-pound quarterfinal.
Headed to the University of Missouri, Surtin (49-1) will battle Danny Curran of Dekalb in the semifinal.
While Koderhandt and Surtin advanced on Friday, 11 other Class 1A and Class 2A southern Illinois wrestlers clinched state tournament medals with quarterfinal round wins on Thursday.
First year Althoff coach Mike Greenfield has four of his wrestlers, Matthew Minick (106 pounds), Anthony Federico (132), Max Kristoff (145) and Joey Braunagel (170) in the semifinals while Roxana senior Alex Maguire (152) is also in the Class 1A semifinals.
In Class 2A, top-ranked Jacob Bullock (220) and Arnold Edwards (195) are the Comanches hopes, while Caleb Grau (170) of Mascoutah, Caleb Tyus (120) and Caine Tyus (126) of Civic Memorial and Zeke Waltz (152) of Jersey Community are also two wins away from state championships.
The semi-finals begin at 7:30 p.m. at State Farm Center. Wrestlebacks and third-through-sixth place matches will be held early Saturday and Saturday afternoon with the Grand March and championship bouts set for 6 p..m. Saturday.
