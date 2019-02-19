Mascoutah’s Olivia Moyer wins second straight IHSA state bowling championship

Olivia Moyer was born with cerebral palsy and has been in a wheelchair since she was four. But the disability hasn’t stopped Moyer from becoming an elite high school athlete.
Competing at the IHSA Girls State Bowling Tournament last weekend at Cherry Bowl in Rockford, Moyer, a sophomore at Mascoutah High School, finished with a six-game total of 806 as she won the wheelchair division state championship for the second straight year.
Moyer, who won the 2018 state championship with an 869 total, had games of 155, 122 and 131 to finish with a 508 series in her first session. Holding a 50 pin lead entering session two, Moyer finished strong with games of 138, 123 and 137 for a 398 series.
Moyer’s total pin count of 806 was 144 more than Natalia Villegas of Elk Grove Village who finished with a 662 score. Sonia Sanchez-Cornilo of Elk Grove Village was third with a score of 505, while Triad junior Chenoa Stokes was fourth with a 482 score.
