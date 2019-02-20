Columbia’s Carter Nelson is top seed heading into IHSA Swimming and Diving Championship

Columbia High school junior Carter Nelson is one of three metro east area athletes who have earned top five seeds for the IHSA State Swimming and Diving Championships which begin Friday at New Trier High School in Winnetka.
Champion of both the 50 and 100 meter freestyle events at the Edwardsville Sectional, Nelson is the top seed in the 100 freestyle with a time of 45.47 seconds. Nelson is also the fourth seed in the 50 freestyle at 21.02 seconds. Both times were recorded at the Edwardsville Sectional.
Mascoutah senior Cole Junker and Alton junior Noah Clancy are also seeded in the top four after solid performances at the Edwardsville Sectional.
Junker, who will attend and compete for Southern Methodist University in Dallas beginning in August, has the fifth best time in the 100 meter backstroke (50.32 seconds) and has the 18th best time in the 200 meter individual medley (1:55.26)
Clancy has the best time in the 100 meter backstroke at 49.47 seconds and 12th best time in the 100 meter breastroke (58.18 seconds).
Other local state qualifiers include: Matthew Stooke ot First Baptist Academy in O’Fallon (200 and 500 freestyle), Porter LaVasseur (Edwardsville), Cadan Akal (Alton) and Max Kostelac (Gibault), all in the 50 meter freestyle; Logan Mills of Edwardsville 100 butterfly, Akal and LaVasseur (100 freestyle); Michael Meyer of O’Fallon, 100 meter backstroke and McLain Oertle of Edwardsville in the 100 breaststroke.
