Postseason Roundup: Boys regional and sectional champions crowned

BOYS BASKETBALL
Alton grabs regional title
The Alton Redbirds grabbed the Class 4A Collinsville Regional Championship from host Collinsville 58-48 on Friday night.
Alton controlled the game for most of the night, leading 17-12 after the first quarter, 31-25 a the half and 40-35 after the third quarter. Collinsville finished the season with a record of 27-6. Alton will play Belleville West at the East Moline sectional on Tuesday.
Belleville West wins regional championship
The Maroons beat Chatham Glenwood 52-43 at the Class 4A Belleville West Regional. Belleville West will take on Alton at the East Moline sectional on Tuesday.
Althoff falls by two points in regional championship
The Althoff Cruaders lost the Class 3A Freeburg Regional Championship to Herrin 60-58.
Althoff came out strong, leading 20-12 at halftime, but Herrin came back in the third quarter, outscoring the Crusaders by eight points and tying the game at 35 points a piece. Althoff finished the season with a 17-13 record.
Nashville wins
At the Class 2A DuQuoin Regional, Nashville topped Alton Marquette 37-22 for the title. Alton Marquette finished the season with a record of 30-4. Nashville will play Teutopolis at the Carbondale super-sectional on Tuesday.
Highland tops Salem
The Highland Bulldogs advanced in postseason play with a 59-39 win over Salem at the Class 3A Salem Regional championship. Highland will play Mascoutah at the Mascoutah sectional on Wednesday. Salem finished the season with a record of 18-12.
Mascoutah crowned regional champs
Mascoutah beat Carbondale 54-32 at the Class 3A Metropolis Regional championship on Friday night.
The teams battled for the first half of the game, with the score sitting at 26-20 in favor of Mascoutah at halftime. When the third quarter came, the Indians were all business, limiting the Terriers to only four points in the third quarter and eight in the fourth.
Mascoutah will play Highland at its home sectional on Wednesday.
East St. Louis breezes to regional title
The Flyers easily topped Mater Dei 86-45 at the Class 3A Central Regional and will play Herrin a the Mascoutah sectional on Tuesday. Mater Dei finished the season with a 21-12 record.
Okawville advances
The defending Class 1A state champion Okawville Rockets beat Madison 57-50 and claimed the Class 1A sectional championship.
The game was close with both teams scoring 19 points in the first quarter. At halftime the score was 29-28 in favor of Okawville. The Rockets strong fourth quarter sealed the win as they outscored Madison by 10 points in the quarter.
Okawville will play Concord at the Class 1A Jacksonville super-sectional on Tuesday.
