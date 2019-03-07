Mascoutah stuns Highland with third-quarter run. Sectional showdown set with East Side.

Highland’s Jack Etter goes hard to the basket as Mascoutah’s Aly Keys (34) and Shawn Weinstroer (20) defend. Weinstroer finished with a game-high 29 points to lead the Indians to victory in the class 3A sectional semifinal game. Mascoutah faces East St. Louis for the championship Friday. JUDY BECKER PHOTOGRAPHY

Highland's Jack Etter goes hard to the basket as Mascoutah's Aly Keys (34) and Shawn Weinstroer (20) defend. Weinstroer finished with a game-high 29 points to lead the Indians to victory in the class 3A sectional semifinal game. Mascoutah faces East St. Louis for the championship Friday.