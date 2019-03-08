Regional Roundup: Nashville to play for state championship

BOYS BASKETBALL
East St. Louis grabs sectional crown
The East St. Louis Flyers topped the Mascoutah Indians 77-60 on Friday night to win the Class 3A Mascoutah Sectional Championship. The Flyers controlled the game from the beginning, jumping out to a seven-point lead after the first quarter and going into halftime up 35-27. Jashawn Anderson scored a game high 24 points while Terrance Hargrove Jr. pitched in 16 for the Flyers. Cedric Rhodes led Mascoutah with 15 points. Mascoutah finished the season with an overall record of 23-13. East St. Louis advances to play Springfield Southeast at the Springfield super-sectional on Tuesday.
Belleville West advances to Super-Sectional
Belleville West beat Danville 95-83 to win the Class 4A East Moline sectional championship and advance to the Normal Super-Sectional on Tuesday.
Nashville to play for state title
Nashville beat Gibson City 47-45 to advance to the Class 2A state championship game where the team will take on Chicago (Orr) on Saturday.
