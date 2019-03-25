These are the top high school track and field athletes to watch this spring

JANIYA COLLINS, MADISON, SPRINTS, HIGH JUMP
One of the premier Class 1A sprinters in the state, Collins ended her season last year by placing sixth in the 100 meter dash. The Trojans standout began her senior year by winning the 60 meter title at the Illinois State Indoor championship March 23 at the Sherk Center in Bloomington. Collins is also one of the top athletes in the high jump at the state
JENNA SCHWARTZ, WATERLOO, 1,600 METERS, 3,200 METERS
Her place as one of the top distance runners in metro-east history secure, Schwartz has already added to her legendary career by winning the Class 2A 3,200 meter state indoor championship March 23. The ‘17 state cross country champion and a four-time all-state cross country runner, Schwartz will try to defend her (outdoors) 3,200 meter state title at O’Brien Stadium in Charleston in May while completing the state triple crown by winning the 1,600 meter title. Schwartz placed seventh in the 1,600 meters a year ago.
SHONJAHNEA GRIGGS, VERIONICA SHERROD, KAILA POOLE, EAST ST. LOUIS
Three of several outstanding individual athletes returning from a Flyerettes team who placed second at the Class 2A state finals a year ago, this trio will be crucial again this spring. Poole placed 10th in the discus, Sherrod was third in the 300 meter hurdles and Griggs was seventh in the 400 meters.
WILLIE JOHNSON, EAST ST. LOUIS, 400 METERS, RELAYS
One of the top 400 meter runners in the nation, Johnson and the rest of the Flyers will be even more focused than ever after not being allowed to compete in the ‘18 state series after District 189 Superintendent Arthur Carver decided to suspend the remainder of the Flyers track season after a fight broke out among spectators during the Southwestern Conference Meet in May. Johnson won the AAU national championship in August and earlier this month won the 400 meter title at the New Balance National Indoor Track and Field championships in New York City.
ZACH PLUFF, FREEBURG, HIGH JUMP
Pluff won the state indoors Class 2A state indors championship March 23, clearing 6 feet 6 inches. The Midgets senior heads into his senior year as one of the favorites to win the high school championship in May. He placed fourth at O’Brien Stadium, jumping 6 feet 7 inches last year.
ANDRA WARD, CAHOKIA TRIPLE JUMP
Ward, one of the top competitors in the triple jump the last two years, appears ready to win the state title in his specialty later this spring in Charleston. Ward, who placed second a year ago, won the state indoors championship March 23, jumping an impressive 47 feet.
ANDREW O’KEEFE, GRANITE CITY, 1,600 METERS
Nipped at the finish line in heartbreaking fashion in the Class 3A 1,600 meters last season, O’Keefe returns for his last shot at a state title faster, stronger and more focused than ever. The Warriors senior ran a time of 4 minutes 17 seconds in winning the state indoor championship March 23.
LAQWASIA STEPNEY, BELLEVILLE WEST, HURDLES, LONG JUMP
The dominant track and field athlete in southern Illinois, Stepney is the leader of a loaded Belleville West team which should be one of the favorites to win the Class 3A state championship after placing third a year ago.. A University of Nebraska recruit, Stepney scored 25 of the Maroons 39 points in the state meet a year ago. This year, she will defend her state championship in the long jump and is also a threat to win both the 100 and 300 meter hurdle state championships.
JERMARRION STEWART, COLLINSVILLE, 100, 200 METERS
Stewart will continue to chase down a state championship as well as the premier high school sprinter in the nation in Marcellus Moore of Plainfield North during the ‘19 season. Moore is the defending state champion in both the 100 and 200 meters, while Stewart placed third in both events. Stewart can compete with the best in the state in the 400 meters as well.
