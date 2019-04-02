Chris Kusnerick named Alton High School athletic director

Chris Kusnerick.

Chhris Kusneirck is returning to the Southwestern Conference.

A former head basketball coach and assistant athletic director at Collinsville High School, Kusnerick has been named as the new athletic director at Alton High School.

The athletic director at McCluer North High School in Florissant, Missouri for the past four years, Kusnerick begins his new job July 1 . He will take over for Jeff Alderman who announced in December that he is retiring at the end of the 2018-19 school year..

Kusnerick was officially announced as the Redbirds new athletic director at the March 19 Alton District 11 board meeting.





‘I am very excited and happy to be named the the athletic director at Alton High School. They have a very rich athletic tradition here at Alton and I have worked very closely with the past three athletic directors here,’’ Kusnerick said on Tuesday.

“It’s also very exciting to be getting back in to the Southwestern Conference which is one that I feel is one of the best in the state of Illinois. The teams and individual athletes from all of the conference schools have either won state championships or done well well at state competitions..’’

Kusnerick was the basketball coach at Collinsville High School from 2005-09, leading the Kahoks to a mark of 43-68. He was the assistant athletic director from 2005-09 and was Kahoks athletic director from 2009-2013.