2018-19 News-Democrat Class 1A-2A All-Area Boys Basketball Team

Take a look at some of the big shots and moments caught on video from high school boys and girls basketball teams in the metro-east.
Player of the Year

Bryson Bultmann, Nashville, sr. (14.6 ppg., 230 rebounds, 86 assists)

Coach of the Year

Wayne Harre, Nashville

First Team

Karson Huels, Gibault, sr. (17.1 ppg., 88 3-point, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals)

Emmitt Gordon, Madison, sr. (19.3 ppg, 3 rebounds, 3 assists)

Will Aubel, Okawville, sr. (11.6 ppg., 5.5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals)

Nate Brede, Wesclin, sr. ( (17.7u ppg., 7.2 rebounds, 74 3-point FG)

Carson Parker, Nashville, jr. (14.6 ppg., 47 assists)

Second Team

Chris Hartrich, Marquette, sr. (11.2 ppg., 2.9 rpg. 6 assists, 3 steals)

Sebastion Ivory-Greer, Marissa, jr. (15.8 ppg., 5.3 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals)

Nick Hemann, Marquette, sr. (11.7 ppg., 7..8 rebounds)

Jason Williams, Metro East Lutheran, sr. (13.5 ppg.)

Kelvin Swims, Dupo, sr. (22.3 ppg., 43 3-point FG, 4.4 rebounds, 5 assists. 3 steals)

Third Team

Logan Jones, Marissa, soph.. (16.1 ppg, 5.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists)

Kendall Kennedy, Madison, sr. (9.3 ppg, 2.6 rebounds)

Joe Range, New Athens, jr, (16.7 ppg., 4 rebounds)

Dawson Reinacher, Carlyle, sr. (r (11.4 ppg., 5.6 rebounds)

Wyatt Krohne, Okawvlle, sr. (8.4 ppg.)

Honorable Mention

Damonte Bean, Metro East Lutheran; Cameron Brandmeyer, Wesclin; Lucas Frederking, Okawville; Robert Gaithers, Lovejoy; Antwan Glasper, Madison; Jackson Heckert, Okawville; Philip Reinhardt, Valmeyer; Lane Schilling, Okawville; Chase Taylor, Carlyle; DJ Villard, Father McGivney; Kellen Weir, Father McGivney

