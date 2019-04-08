High School Sports
2018-19 News-Democrat Class 1A-2A All-Area Boys Basketball Team
Player of the Year
Bryson Bultmann, Nashville, sr. (14.6 ppg., 230 rebounds, 86 assists)
Coach of the Year
Wayne Harre, Nashville
First Team
Karson Huels, Gibault, sr. (17.1 ppg., 88 3-point, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals)
Emmitt Gordon, Madison, sr. (19.3 ppg, 3 rebounds, 3 assists)
Will Aubel, Okawville, sr. (11.6 ppg., 5.5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals)
Nate Brede, Wesclin, sr. ( (17.7u ppg., 7.2 rebounds, 74 3-point FG)
Carson Parker, Nashville, jr. (14.6 ppg., 47 assists)
Second Team
Chris Hartrich, Marquette, sr. (11.2 ppg., 2.9 rpg. 6 assists, 3 steals)
Sebastion Ivory-Greer, Marissa, jr. (15.8 ppg., 5.3 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals)
Nick Hemann, Marquette, sr. (11.7 ppg., 7..8 rebounds)
Jason Williams, Metro East Lutheran, sr. (13.5 ppg.)
Kelvin Swims, Dupo, sr. (22.3 ppg., 43 3-point FG, 4.4 rebounds, 5 assists. 3 steals)
Third Team
Logan Jones, Marissa, soph.. (16.1 ppg, 5.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists)
Kendall Kennedy, Madison, sr. (9.3 ppg, 2.6 rebounds)
Joe Range, New Athens, jr, (16.7 ppg., 4 rebounds)
Dawson Reinacher, Carlyle, sr. (r (11.4 ppg., 5.6 rebounds)
Wyatt Krohne, Okawvlle, sr. (8.4 ppg.)
Honorable Mention
Damonte Bean, Metro East Lutheran; Cameron Brandmeyer, Wesclin; Lucas Frederking, Okawville; Robert Gaithers, Lovejoy; Antwan Glasper, Madison; Jackson Heckert, Okawville; Philip Reinhardt, Valmeyer; Lane Schilling, Okawville; Chase Taylor, Carlyle; DJ Villard, Father McGivney; Kellen Weir, Father McGivney
