Top performers in high school sports for April 5, 2019

SOFTBALL

Lexi Touchette and Lindsay Wibbenmeyer, Columbia

Touchette and Wibbenmeyer helped Columbia beat Belleville East 10-0 on Friday afternoon, as both players scored two runs. Touchette, a senior, brought in one RBI, while Wibbenmeyer, also a senior, brought in a team-high four RBIs and hit a home run. Columbia is 9-2 so far this season.

GIRLS SOCCER

Jaqlyn Ferguson, Highland

Ferguson scored three of the Bulldogs’ goals in the team’s 6-1 victory over Jerseyville. Highland has an overall record of 3-6.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Faith Wyman, Wesclin

Wyman helped the Warriors to grab a 10th place finish at the Triad invitational with 34 points after winning both the 100 and 200 meter dash individual titles. In the 100 meter dash, Wyman ran 12.78 while in the 200 she ran a 25.77. Belleville West claimed the team title with 185 points.

Jessica Coughlin, LaQwasia Stepney, Ndia Johnson, Belleville West

The Maroons easily won the Triad Invitational with 185 points over second-place Naperville Central (100). Belleville West was led by several standout first-place performances. LaQwasia Stepney won three events: the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, and the long jump. Stepney finished the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 15.22, less than two-tenths of a second ahead of teammate Kelvi Searcy. Stepney then added another win in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.62 and rounded out her wins with a 17-foot-8-inch jump in the long jump. Coughlin captured the 400-meter title with a time of 1:01.16 and placed second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 12.80. The final individual win of the meet for the Maroons came from Ndia Johnson, who had a discuss throw of 114-2.

Quianna Johnson, Edwardsville

Johnson captured the Tigers’ only individual win Friday night at the Triad Invitational, throwing 37-8.5 in the shot put. Edwardsville finished the meet in fourth place with 71 points.