Monday’s top performers in high school sports

BASEBALL

Hunter Boyd, Triad

Boyd had three hits and drove in thee runs as Triad (5-7) opened Mississippi Valley Conference play with a 7-1 win over the Civic Memorial Eagles (7-6)





Kolby Frey and Chase Wilson, Highland

Wilson and Frey combined for three of the Bulldogs’ five hits and contributed five RBIs as Highland (5-4) moved over the .500 mark with an 8-5 Mississippi Valley Conference victory over the Jerseyville Panthers.





Gunner Dickenson, Red Bud

Dickenson had a pair of hits and drove in three runs as Red Bud (7-7, 2-2) handed perennial Cahokia Conference power Columbia (9-4, 3-1) a 6-3 setback. Red Bud scored three runs in the third inning to take the lead for good.





SOFTBALL

Madison Limestall, Waterloo

Limestall was the dominant player on the field as she went 3-for-3 at the plate with a home run and two RBIs as the Bulldogs (6-5) rolled past Mascoutah (3-8) 10-6 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game . Limestall also pitched six innings, striking out 10 and allowing only three hits to get the win





Kathryn Lohman, Okawville

Lohman went 3-for-4 with a pair of triples and drove in five runs but it wasn’t quite enough as Wesclin (3-9) sent Okawville down to its 13th loss in 14 games with an 8-7 win.





Hayley Palm and Abby Braundmeier,, Mater Dei

The reigning News-Democrat small school player of the year, Palm struck out 11 Lebanon hitters in a complete game performance while Braundmeier had a pair of triples and drove in three runs as the Knights (8-7) edged the Greyhounds 7-4 in a non-conference game.





SOCCER

Sydney Etter, Mascoutah

Etter had a five-point night with a pair of goals and an assist as the Indians (4-5-1) rolled past Jerseyville 6-1 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game



