High School Sports

Top performers in high school sports for April 10, 2019

Daniel Fussner

BASEBALL

Philip Berberich, Wesclin

Sophomore Philip Berberich led the Warriors in runs scored (2) and RBIs (2) in the team’s 6-3 win Wednesday night over Red Bud. Wesclin is 7-9 so far this season.

Sam Cogan, Carter Hendricks and Matt Lehr, Alton Marquette

In the Explorers’ dominating 14-2 win over Litchfield, Cogan scored three runs and brought in two RBIs, while Hendricks also scored three runs and brought in 1 RBI. Lehr led the team in RBIs (3).

SOFTBALL

Taylor Fleming, Sam Miener and Sydney Parkerson, Highland

Highland topped Waterloo 9-1 with the help of sophomore duo Miener and Parkerson, who scored two runs each, and Fleming, a junior, who led the team in RBIs with three. Highland is now 5-4.

Jenna Christeson and Ally Hardy, Civic Memorial

Christeson helped to propel the Eagles to a 15-1 victory over Mascoutah with a team-high four runs scored. Hardy scored two runs, including the game’s only home run, and had a team-high five RBIs. Civic Memorial has an even season record of 6-6.

  Comments  

Read Next

Two local players added to McKendree men’s basketball roster for 2019-20 season

Recruiting

Two local players added to McKendree men’s basketball roster for 2019-20 season

News-Democrat

The McKendree University men’s basketball team signed Oliver Stephen from Edwardsville and Luke Hensler from Okawville to play during the 2019-2020 NCAA Division II season.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service