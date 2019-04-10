High School Sports
Top performers in high school sports for April 10, 2019
BASEBALL
Philip Berberich, Wesclin
Sophomore Philip Berberich led the Warriors in runs scored (2) and RBIs (2) in the team’s 6-3 win Wednesday night over Red Bud. Wesclin is 7-9 so far this season.
Sam Cogan, Carter Hendricks and Matt Lehr, Alton Marquette
In the Explorers’ dominating 14-2 win over Litchfield, Cogan scored three runs and brought in two RBIs, while Hendricks also scored three runs and brought in 1 RBI. Lehr led the team in RBIs (3).
SOFTBALL
Taylor Fleming, Sam Miener and Sydney Parkerson, Highland
Highland topped Waterloo 9-1 with the help of sophomore duo Miener and Parkerson, who scored two runs each, and Fleming, a junior, who led the team in RBIs with three. Highland is now 5-4.
Jenna Christeson and Ally Hardy, Civic Memorial
Christeson helped to propel the Eagles to a 15-1 victory over Mascoutah with a team-high four runs scored. Hardy scored two runs, including the game’s only home run, and had a team-high five RBIs. Civic Memorial has an even season record of 6-6.
