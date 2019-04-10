Top performers in high school sports for April 10, 2019

BASEBALL

Philip Berberich, Wesclin

Sophomore Philip Berberich led the Warriors in runs scored (2) and RBIs (2) in the team’s 6-3 win Wednesday night over Red Bud. Wesclin is 7-9 so far this season.

Sam Cogan, Carter Hendricks and Matt Lehr, Alton Marquette

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

In the Explorers’ dominating 14-2 win over Litchfield, Cogan scored three runs and brought in two RBIs, while Hendricks also scored three runs and brought in 1 RBI. Lehr led the team in RBIs (3).

SOFTBALL

Taylor Fleming, Sam Miener and Sydney Parkerson, Highland

Highland topped Waterloo 9-1 with the help of sophomore duo Miener and Parkerson, who scored two runs each, and Fleming, a junior, who led the team in RBIs with three. Highland is now 5-4.

Jenna Christeson and Ally Hardy, Civic Memorial

Christeson helped to propel the Eagles to a 15-1 victory over Mascoutah with a team-high four runs scored. Hardy scored two runs, including the game’s only home run, and had a team-high five RBIs. Civic Memorial has an even season record of 6-6.