Top high school sports performances for April 11, 2019

BASEBALL

Tim Reinholz and Ian Metcalf, Gibault

The Hawks got an easy 11-0 win over Okawville on Thursday afternoon with the help of junior Tim Reinholz who scored a team-high three runs. Senior Ian Metcalf brought in a team-high five RBIs and scored two runs. Gibault has an overall season record of 12-3.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Olivia Branz and Maddy Dalonzo, O’Fallon

The Panthers continued their pursuit of an undefeated season with an 11-5 win over Parkway West, improving their overall season record to 10-0. O’Fallon had four goals apiece from senior Olivia Branz and junior Maddy Dalonzo.

GIRLS SOCCER

Faith Rackers, Mater Dei

Rackers scored three of the Knights’ goals and had the assist on the fourth goal in the team’s 4-0 shutout of crosstown rival Central on Thursday night. With the win, Mater Dei improved to 7-8-1.

SOFTBALL

Katherine Bobinski-Boyd, Edwardsvillle

Bobinski-Boyd scored three runs and brought in three RBIs in Edwardsville’s 10-7 victory over Belleville East. The Tigers are 11-2 so far this season.