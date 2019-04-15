Monday’s top performers in high school sports

BASEBALL

Marcus Heusohn, Waterloo

Heusohn went 2-for-4 with run-scoring double and drove in three runs in a 7-5 loss to Triad in a Mississippi Valley Conference game. Tied with Mascoutah in the MVC with a 3-0 record, Triad improves to 7-8 for the season, while Waterloo falls to 9-4 overall and 1-2 in league play.

Josh Dima and Tyler Tieman, Althoff

Dima and Tierman combined for five hits and drove in all four runs for Althoff (5-8), which fell to Mater Dei Knights 10-4 in Breese. Dima went 3-for-4 with a home run and drove in three runs while Tieman finished the night 2-for-4 with an RBI. Mater Dei improves to 12-7 for the season.





Caleb Darr and Noah Crocker, Carlyle

Darr paced a balanced Indians attack with a 2-for-4 performance at the plate with a pair of RBI as Carlyle (4-112) defeated Mulberry Grove 5-1 . Crocker also went 2-for-4 with a double and triple with an RBI.





Sam Scott, Mascoutah

One of the top catchers in the metro east, Scott went 3-for-4 with three RBI as the Indians (15-1) kept rolling with an 8-5 win over Highland (6-6) in a battle of perennial Mississippi Valley Conference powers.





SOFTBALL

Julia Drake, New Athens

Drake had all of her pitches working as she struck out 17 and allowed only one hit in a 4-0 win over Okawville. Drake (6-7) has 145 strikeouts in just 90 innings this season. The Yellow Jackets are 7-9 overall.





Miley Brunner and Hayleigh Juenger, O’Fallon

Brunner sparkled at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a pair of triples and four RBI but the Panthers couldn’t overcome five errors and fell to Centralia 7-6 in a nonconference game. Juenger added three hits and an RBI for O’Fallon (13-4).





SOCCER

Mary Gasaway, Columbia

Gasaway scored twice as Columbia improved to 14-1-1 with a 3-1 win over Oakville, (Mo.)