BASEBALL

Drew Smith, Marissa

Smith had an outstanding night at the plate, finishing 3-for-4 with two RBI, but it wasn’t enough as Red Bud (9-9) handed the Meteors a 12-10 loss in a Cahokia Conference game. Marissa slips to 2-9 for the season.





Riley McCarthy and Philip Reinhardt, Valmeyer

McCarthy sparked a 13-hit Pirates attack with three hits and a pair of RBI while Reinhardt struck out six hitters in 3 1/3 innings to lift Vallmeyer to an 8-7 win over New Athens. The Class 1A state tournament runner-up the past two years, Valmeyer improves to 10-12 while New Athens is 9-9.





Nic Horner and Shane Wilhelm, Columbia

University of Missouri recruit Shane Wilhelm and Horner each drove in a pair of runs as the Eagles ran their winning streak to five with a 10-2 win over Wesclin. The Eagles are 14-4 for the season.





SOCCER

Hannah Bielicke, Edwardsville

Bielicke scored three goals as the Southwestern Conference leading Tigers (9-6, 6-0) continued to break away from the pack with a win over the Lancers (8-8, 3-4).

Kate Augustin and Jaqlyn Ferguson, Highland

Ferguson had a big night with a pair of goals and an assist while Augustin also tallied twice as the Bulldogs (6-8) edged Jersey 4-0. Sophomore goalie Bella LaPorta recorded the shutout.





Tori Calvert, Wesclin

The top scorer in the Cahokia Conference, Calvert increased her goal total to 22 for the season, scoring twice, as the Warriors (14-2) continued to roll with a 3-0 win over Freeburg.





SOFTBALL

Lexi Gorniak, Edwardsville

Gorniak went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs as Edwardsville (12-2, 5-0) defeated O’Fallon (13-5, 3-2) 4-2 in a Southwestern Conference showdown.





Avery Budde and Ashtyn Harre. Central

Budde led a powerful Cougars attack, going 4-for-5 with an RBI while Harre hit a home run and drove in four runs as the Cougars (12-2, 6-0) defeated Carlyle 12-5 in a Cahokia Conference game.