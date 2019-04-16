High School Sports
Tuesday’s top performers in high school sports
BASEBALL
Drew Smith, Marissa
Smith had an outstanding night at the plate, finishing 3-for-4 with two RBI, but it wasn’t enough as Red Bud (9-9) handed the Meteors a 12-10 loss in a Cahokia Conference game. Marissa slips to 2-9 for the season.
Riley McCarthy and Philip Reinhardt, Valmeyer
McCarthy sparked a 13-hit Pirates attack with three hits and a pair of RBI while Reinhardt struck out six hitters in 3 1/3 innings to lift Vallmeyer to an 8-7 win over New Athens. The Class 1A state tournament runner-up the past two years, Valmeyer improves to 10-12 while New Athens is 9-9.
Nic Horner and Shane Wilhelm, Columbia
University of Missouri recruit Shane Wilhelm and Horner each drove in a pair of runs as the Eagles ran their winning streak to five with a 10-2 win over Wesclin. The Eagles are 14-4 for the season.
SOCCER
Hannah Bielicke, Edwardsville
Bielicke scored three goals as the Southwestern Conference leading Tigers (9-6, 6-0) continued to break away from the pack with a win over the Lancers (8-8, 3-4).
Kate Augustin and Jaqlyn Ferguson, Highland
Ferguson had a big night with a pair of goals and an assist while Augustin also tallied twice as the Bulldogs (6-8) edged Jersey 4-0. Sophomore goalie Bella LaPorta recorded the shutout.
Tori Calvert, Wesclin
The top scorer in the Cahokia Conference, Calvert increased her goal total to 22 for the season, scoring twice, as the Warriors (14-2) continued to roll with a 3-0 win over Freeburg.
SOFTBALL
Lexi Gorniak, Edwardsville
Gorniak went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs as Edwardsville (12-2, 5-0) defeated O’Fallon (13-5, 3-2) 4-2 in a Southwestern Conference showdown.
Avery Budde and Ashtyn Harre. Central
Budde led a powerful Cougars attack, going 4-for-5 with an RBI while Harre hit a home run and drove in four runs as the Cougars (12-2, 6-0) defeated Carlyle 12-5 in a Cahokia Conference game.
Comments