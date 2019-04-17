Top high school sports performances for April 17, 2019

BASEBALL

Jonas Barnes and Cameron Hibbits, Granite City

Less than 24 hours after being no-hit by Joey Kossina of Belleville West, Barnes and Hibbits combined to hold Quincy to only one hit in the Warriors’ 2-0 win. The duo also combined for 15 strikeouts for Granite City (11-11).

Cole Gober and Jeff Getchell, Mascoutah

Getchell and Gober combined for five hits and four RBIs, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Triad Knights from posting a wild 13-11 Mississippi Valley Conference victory. Triad improves to 8-9, while Mascoutah, which had its seven-game winning streak snapped, falls to 15-2.

AJ Mueller and Bryce Pautler, Columbia

Part of a deep and talented Eagles batting order, Mueller and Pautler drove in four runs each as Columbia (16-4) rolled past Valmeyer 20-4. Valmeyer slips to 11-13 for the season.

Parker Durgin and Joe Abt, Wesclin

Durgin pitched a three-hit shutout while striking out 11, and Abt went 2 for 4 with three RBIs to lift the Warriors (9-11) to an 11-0 Cahokia Conference win over Dupo.

SOFTBALL

Sydney Parkerson and Emily Allsman, Highland

Parkerson was perfect at the plate as she finished the night 4 for 4 with three RBIs, and Allsman also drove in three runs as Highland (8-4) ran past Civic Memorial 10-3 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game.

Kaytie Kossina, Belleville West

Kossina went 4 for 4 with three RBIs as the Maroons (9-5) rolled past Althoff (2-10) 11-1 in a Belleville city game.