Top high school sports performances for April 18, 2019

BASEBALL

Tyler Tieman and Ty Beasley, Althoff

Tieman and Beasley drove in two runs each as Althoff (7-8) defeated Mount Vernon 5-2 in a South Seven Conference game at GCS Ballpark in Sauget.

SOCCER

Tori Calvert and Erin Klein, Wesclin

Calvert scored her Cahokia Conference-leading 23rd goal of the season and assisted on a goal by Erin Klein as the Warriors (16-2) ran their winning streak to seven with a 2-1 win over Mascoutah (6-6-1).