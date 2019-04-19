Top high school sports performances for April 19, 2019

JJAVA - Fotolia

BASEBALL





Ryan Loeffler and Joey Kossina, Belleville West

Three days after pitching a no-hitter against Granite City, Kossina turned offensive minded as he teamed with Loeffler to help the Maroons (12-3) earn a split of their Good Friday doubleheader with Triad. Kossina went 3 for 5, and Loeffler had a 2-for-2 effort with three RBIs, as the Maroons won the second game 10-5. Triad (9-10) won the opener 10-6.

SOCCER





Anna Chor and Avery Christopher, O’Fallon

Chor and Christopher scored a goal each as the Panthers handed Granite City (4-5-3) a 2-0 loss.