State champions Muniz, Chambers among 16 local high school coaches honored by IBCA

Belleville West coach Joe Muniz and Mark Chambers of East St. Louis headline a list of 16 metro east high school basketball coaches honored by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association as district coaches of the year.

Muniz, who led he Maroons to a 34-4 record and second straight Class 4A state championship, was chosen as the IHSA District 19 Coach of the Year. Chambers, in his first full season as the Flyers head coach after working as an assistant at Cahokia for several years, was chosen as the District 19 Class 3A Coach of the Year.

Under Chambers leadership the Flyers won the Class 3A state championship and finished with a 30-6 record.

Maurice Baker (District 19) of Madison and Jon Kraus of Okawville in District 20 were honored in Class 1A, Wayne Harre, who led Nashville to a second place finish in the Class 2A state tournament, was the District 20 Coach of the Year while Steve Medford of Alton Marquette was the District 19 Class 2A winner.

Justin Love of Mascoutah also was a District 19 winner in Class 3A, while Collinsville coach Darin Lee joins Muniz as a Class 4A Coach of of the Year.

Local girls basketball coaches honored with Coach of the Year recognition were in District 19 Darin Degenhart of Marissa (Class 1A) Brianna Ankenbrandt of Althoff (2A), Jonathan Denney of Civic Memorial (3A), Lori Blade of Edwardsville (4A) and Nick Knolhoff of O’Fallon (4A)

In District 20 the winners were Doug Althoff of Nashville (2A) and David Kohnen of Mater Dei (3A).