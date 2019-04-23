Top high school sports performances for Tuesday

BASEBALL

Ross Spies and Carter Wiegman, Highland

Spies made the most of his 2-for-2 effort at the plate with a triple and home run and drove in five runs as Highland buried Jersey 16-2 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game. Wiegman added a home run and drove in three runs for the Bulldogs (9-9).





Connor Adams and JB Bierman, Belleville West

Adams and Bierman combined to drive in five runs as Belleville West defeated Collinsville 8-5 in a Southwestern Conference game. The Maroons’ leadoff hitter, Adams went 1-for-3 with three RBIs. Bierman added two hits and a pair of RBIs for the Maroons (15-3).





Shane Wilhelm, Columbia

A University of Missouri recruit, Wilhelm allowed only one hit over 6 2/3 innings as the Eagles nipped Freeburg 3-2 in a key Cahokia Conference game Junior Sam Horner added a pair of RBIs for Columbia (17-4, 7-0). Freeburg drops to 11-9 and 5-2 in league play.

SOFTBALL

Julia Drake, New Athens,

Drake silenced the Lebanon Greyhounds on a two-hit shutout while striking out 13 as New Athens went on for 7-0 win in a Cahokia Conference game. New Athens is now 5-3 in league play and 9-10 overall. Lebanon is now 6-10 for the season.





Kaelyn Rheinecker, Columbia

Less than a week after pitching a perfect game against Wesclin, Rheinecker put up zeros again as she tossed a no-hitter in a 6-0 win at Freeburg. Rheinecker struck out eight and walked one for the Eagles (14-5). Freeburg falls to 10-7 for the season.