IHSA Girls Soccer Postseason Pairings
Class 1A
(seeds in brackets)
Breese Central Regional
Sat., May 4
Match 1: (9) Mt. Carmel at (8) Salem, noon
Tuesday, May 7
Match 2: (1) Breese (Mater Dei) vs. Winner Match 1, 4 p.m.
Wed., May 8
Match 3: (3) Breese (Central) vs. (5) Glen Carbon (Father McGivney), 4 p.m.
Fri., May 10
Match 4: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 4 p.m.
Marquette Regional
(Gordon Moore Park)
Tue., May 7
Match 1: : (2) Alton (Marquette) vs. (7) Edwardsville (Metro-East Lutheran), 4:30 p.m.
Match 2: (4)) Roxana vs. (6) Wood River (East Alton-W.R.), 6:30 p.m
Fri., May 10
Match 3: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 5 p.m.
Gibault Regional
Oester Park, Columbia
Tue., May 7
Match 1 : (2) Belleville (Althoff Catholic) vs. (6) Freeburg, 5 p.m.
Match 2 at 7:00 pm: (3) Waterloo (Gibault Catholic) vs. (5) Murphysboro, 7 p.m
Fri., May 10
Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 6 p.m.
Anna-Jonesboro Regional
Fri., May 3
Match 1: (9) Anna (A.-Jonesboro) [Coop] at (8) Metropolis (Massac County), 4:30 p.m.
Tue., May 7
Match 2: (1) Columbia vs. Winner Match 1, 4:30 p.m.
Wed., May 8
Mater 3: (4) Trenton (Wesclin) vs. (7) Harrisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Sat., May 11
Match 4 Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 1 p.m.
Althoff Sectional
Tue., May 14
Match 1 :Winner Breese (Central) Regional vs. Winner Waterloo (Gibault Catholic) Regional, 5 p.m.
Match 2: Winner Anna (A.-Jonesboro) Regional vs. Winner Alton (Marquette) Regional, 7 p.m.
Fri., May 17
Match 3: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 6 p..m.
Columbia Super-Sectional
Tue., May 21
Match 1: Winner Belleville (Althoff Catholic) Sectional vs. Winner Litchfield Sectional, 6 p.m.
Class 1A State Tournament
Naperville (North Central College)
Fri., May 24
Match 1: Winner Columbia Super-Sectional vs. Winner Lisle (Benedictine University) Super-Sectional, 5 p.m.
Match 2: Winner River Forest (Concordia University) Super-Sectional vs. Winner Mendota Super-Sectional, 7 p.m.
Sat., May 25
Match 3: Loser Match 1 vs. Loser Match 2, 3 p.m. (third place)
Match 4 : Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2. 5 p.m. (Championship)
