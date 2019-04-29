High School Sports
Top high school sports performances for Monday
BASEBALL
Mark Branz and Cole Buckner, Gibault
Branz silenced the Alton bats on four hits through five innings while Buckner had a two-run double as the Hawks (18-5) handed the Class 4A Redbirds a 4-2 loss. Alton falls to 10-13 for the season.
Logan Bibb, Logan Jung and Jack Owens, Mascoutah
Bibb and Jung paced a 14-hit Indians attack with three hits each while Owens drove in three runs as Mascoutah (19-3) ran past the Civic Memorial Eagles 13-3 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game.
Ty Beasley and Payton Whitehead, Althoff
Beasley had a pair of hits and drove in two runs while Whitehead added a pair of hits as the Crusaders (9-9) defeated Marquette (17-6) at Whitey Herzog Field.
SOCCER
Sarah Henze and Mariah Siverly, Collinsville
Henze and Siverly scored a goal each as the Kahoks (8-8-1) defeated the Highland Bulldogs 2-1 in a non-conference soccer game.
Brooke Biffar, Kayla Huels and Reece Ward, Gibault
Biffar, Huels and Ward scored a goal each and the Hawks’ defense held Freeburg’s high-powered offense off the scoreboard in a 3-0 non-conference win.
SOFTBALL
Ashley Schloer and Kelly Short, O’Fallon
Schloer had a perfect night at the plate, finishing 4-for-4 with three RBIs, while Short went 3-for-4 with four RBIs as the Panthers ran past Dupo 17-0. O’Fallon is now 14-7 for the season.
Hailey Rakers and Courtney Lercher, Wesclin
Rakers had a big night with both her arm and her bat as she pitched a two-hit shutout and went 2-for-3 with an RBI as Wesclin (8-13) blanked Okawville 7-0. Lercher went 1-for-3 with three RBI.
