Top high school sports performances for Monday







BASEBALL

Mark Branz and Cole Buckner, Gibault





Branz silenced the Alton bats on four hits through five innings while Buckner had a two-run double as the Hawks (18-5) handed the Class 4A Redbirds a 4-2 loss. Alton falls to 10-13 for the season.

Logan Bibb, Logan Jung and Jack Owens, Mascoutah

Bibb and Jung paced a 14-hit Indians attack with three hits each while Owens drove in three runs as Mascoutah (19-3) ran past the Civic Memorial Eagles 13-3 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game.

Ty Beasley and Payton Whitehead, Althoff

Beasley had a pair of hits and drove in two runs while Whitehead added a pair of hits as the Crusaders (9-9) defeated Marquette (17-6) at Whitey Herzog Field.

SOCCER

Sarah Henze and Mariah Siverly, Collinsville

Henze and Siverly scored a goal each as the Kahoks (8-8-1) defeated the Highland Bulldogs 2-1 in a non-conference soccer game.

Brooke Biffar, Kayla Huels and Reece Ward, Gibault

Biffar, Huels and Ward scored a goal each and the Hawks’ defense held Freeburg’s high-powered offense off the scoreboard in a 3-0 non-conference win.





SOFTBALL

Ashley Schloer and Kelly Short, O’Fallon





Schloer had a perfect night at the plate, finishing 4-for-4 with three RBIs, while Short went 3-for-4 with four RBIs as the Panthers ran past Dupo 17-0. O’Fallon is now 14-7 for the season.

Hailey Rakers and Courtney Lercher, Wesclin

Rakers had a big night with both her arm and her bat as she pitched a two-hit shutout and went 2-for-3 with an RBI as Wesclin (8-13) blanked Okawville 7-0. Lercher went 1-for-3 with three RBI.