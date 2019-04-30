Top high school sports performances for Tuesday

JJAVA - Fotolia

BASEBALL





Jack Toenjes, Althoff

Toenjes collected two of the Crusaders three hits and drove in a pair of runs in a 4-3 loss to Marion in a South Seven Conference game. Althoff falls to 9-10 while Marion improves to 16-3 for the season.





Parker Van Dorn and Max Simpson, Red Bud

Van Dorn and Simpson drove in two runs each as the Musketeers ran past Lebanon 10-0 in a Cahokia Conference game. Red Bud (11-12) put the game away with a seven-run fifth inning as it kept the Greyhounds winless in league play.





SOFTBALL

Julia Drake, New Athens

Drake was nearly untouchable as she pitched a five-hit gem while striking out 17 as the Yellow Jackets (11-10) defeated Dupo (12-7) 5-0 in a Cahokia Conference game.