Top high school sports performances for Wednesday

BASEBALL

Drew Straub, Caleb Goforth and Joe Wade, Triad

Straub limited Waterloo (12-7) to three hits in five innings while Goforth and Wade each drove in two runs as the Knights (11-12) defeated the Bulldogs 7-0 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game.





Brady Schmitz, Freeburg

Schmitz provided the highlight of the night with a three-run home run in the fifth inning as the Midgets (13-10) defeated Collinsville 7-2.. The Kahoks fall to 11-12 for the season.

SOCCER

Fae Harrell, Columbia

Harrell scored nine points on three goals and three assists as Columbia (19-2-1) continued to tune up for the start of the Class 1A playoffs with a 10-0 win over Freeburg.





SOFTBALL

Alyssa Krausz, Belleville East





Krausz went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs, but it wasn’t enough as the Lancers (13-12) fell to Collinsville 4-3 in a Southwestern Conference game.





Lizzy Ludwig, Freeburg

Only a freshman, Ludwig pitched a fdur-hit shut and went 3-for-3 with three RBIs as the Midgets (12-7) edged Belleville West 5-0. West falls to 9-7 for the season.