Top high school sports performances for May 2, 2019

Big hits, kicks and jumps

Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action. By
SOCCER

Macy Hoppes, Father McGivney

A junior, Hoppes scored three goals and had an assist as the Griffins defeated Metro East Lutheran 8-1. Six players broke into the scoring column for Father McGivney (8-9-3).

Paige Kinzinger, Waterloo

The Bulldogs (14-3-3) continued to lock down opposing teams, while Kinzinger scored twice and added an assist in a 3-0 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Highland.

Zoe Ahlers and Sydney Lane, Edwardsville

Ahlers and Lane scored a goal apiece as the Tigers (10-7) moved closer to the Southwestern Conference crown with a 2-1 win at Belleville West. The Tigers are now 7-1 in SWC play, while Alton (5-2) is second.

