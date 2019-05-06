Top high school sports performances for Monday

Baseball

Jack Owens, Evan Fournie, Logan Moll, Mascoutah





Owens was one of three Indians to have a big night at the plate, going 4-for-5 with an RBI as Mascoutah took over first place in the Mississippi Valley Conference with a 14-8 win over. Triad. Moll and Fournie added three RBI each for the Indians who improve to 21-3 overall and 6-1 in the MVC. Triad slips to 11--14 and 6-2 in league play.





Parker Johnson, Mater Dei

Johnson struck out 11 and gave up only three hits in 5 2/3 innings to give the Knights (16-8) bragging rights in Breese with a 7-0 win over the Central Cougars (9-18).

Josh Dima, Althoff

Dima went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI as the Crusaders (11-11) got back to the .500 mark with a 5-4 win over Carbondale in a South Seven Conference game at Whitey Herzog Field.





Philip Reinhardt, Valmeyer

Better known for his pitching arm, Reinhardt went 3-for-4 with four RBI as the Pirates (12-14) ran past Lebanon 15-7 in a Cahokia Conference game.



