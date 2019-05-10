East St. Louis girls soar to sectional track title

East St. Louis junior Veronica Sherrod won the 100- and 300-meter hurdles as part of an impressive performance as the Flyerettes breezed to the team title at the Class 2A Triad girls sectional track meet.

East St. Louis, which placed second at the 2018 state finals, gave every indication it will be in the championship hunt next week. Competing on Friday with 16 other schools, coach Ninoi Fennoy’s team advanced 18 entries into the state track meet, which begins May 18 at O’Brien Stadium in Charleston.

No Flyerettes athlete had a better night than Sherrod, who won the 100 hurdles in 15.41 seconds, then came back later to win the 300 hurdles with a time of 44.20.





Other East St. Louis athletes winning titles were Alaysha Hudson in the long jump (17-feet-8-inches), Jariah Turner in the 400 meters (57.6) and Markia Lampley in the 200 meters (25.38). East St. Louis also won the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter relays, as it finished with 171 points. Runner-up Carbondale had 90 points.

Other local individual event winners were led by Waterloo senior Jenna Schwartz. The reigning 3,200-meter state champion, Schwartz won the sectional title Friday with a time of 11:23, 30 seconds faster than the second-place runner.

Freeburg junior Ella Siebenberger won the pole vault with an effort of 10-7, while Highland sophomore Taylor Kesmer won the shot put a throw of 41-9 1/2.