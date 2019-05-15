East St. Louis romps to easy win at Class 2A Herrin Track Sectional

Big hits, kicks and jumps Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action.

East St. Louis juniors Willie Johnson and Marcus Lampley swept the 400 and 200 meters as the Flyers went on for any easy victory at the Class 2A Herrin Track and Field Sectional Wednesday at Herrin High School.

One of the premier high school 400 meter runners in the state, Johnson cruised to a time of 49.15 seconds to edge his Flyers teammate Lampley (49.92) for the title. Johnson also scored a narrow win over Lampley in the 200 meters, finishing in 21.84 seconds to lead the way for East St. Louis which finished with 141 points.

Mascoutah was a distant second with 79 points. East St. Louis also advanced 15 entries into the Class 2A State Track Meet, May 24-25 at O’Brien Stadium in Charleston.

In addition to Johnson winning the 200 and 400 meter championships., East St. Louis also received a win from Terrence Hargorve Jr. in the high jump and its 400 and nationally-ranked 1,600 meter relay team.





The Flyers Jamariantte Burgess won the 110 meter hurdles

In the high jump, Hargrove, a two-time Class 3A first team all-state selection and runnerup in the balloting for Illinois’ Mr. Basketball this past season, defeated Zach Pluff of Freeburg to win the title. The 6-7 Hargrove cleared 6 feet 8 inches on Wednesday, while Pluff placed second with a leap of 6 feet 5 inches.

Other local sectional winners on Wednesday included Matt Wilson of Mascoutah in the shot put (52 feet 11 inches), Indians teammate Devin Wills won the 100 meters (10.85 seconds), while Jackson McAlister of Waterloo won the 800 meters (1:56.2).

Noah Williams of Freeburg won the 300 meter hurdles in 39.4 seconds. Waterloo senior Donovan McBride won four events in the wheelchair division.



