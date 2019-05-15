High School Sports
Top high school sports performances for Wednesday
Baseball
Cole Gober, Mascoutah
Gober helped the Indians (25-3) put the finishing touch on a Mississippi Valley Conference championship, finishing 3-for-4 with four RBIs as Mascoutah defeated Highland 9-2. The Indians finish 9-1 in the MVC. Highland is 17-12 and 5-5 in league play.
Philip Reinhardt, Valmeyer
Reinhardt helped the Pirates postseason off to a good start, finishing the night 3-for-3 with four RBsI, as Valmeyer defeated Dupo at the New Athens Regional.
The Class 1A state tournament runnerup the past two years, Valmeyer improves to 17-12.
