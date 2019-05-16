Althoff’s Nariah Parks sets pace at Class 1A State Track Meet

Althoff’s Nariah Parks advances to state track finals Althoff's Nariah Parks advances to the IHSA Class 1A State Track and Field finals in the 400 meters. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Althoff's Nariah Parks advances to the IHSA Class 1A State Track and Field finals in the 400 meters.

Althoff sophomore Nariah Parks began her day Thursday hoping to take a first step toward becoming the Crusaders’ first track and field state champion in 26 years.

On Saturday, Parks will have two chances to achieve that accomplishment.

The state runner-up in the Class 1A 400 meter final a year ago, Parks turned in a time of 57.81 seconds, the best of the four preliminary heats on Thursday and is the athlete to beat heading into the final day of competition Saturday at O’Brien Stadium in Charleston.

Looking to become Althoff’s first female state track champion since 1993 when Beth Voellinger won the Class A high jump, Parks also posted the second best time in the 200 meters at 25.96 seconds.

Parks is one of two metro east area athletes who qualified in two events on Thursday. Madison senior Janiya Collins has the fourth best time in the 100 meters (12.32) seconds and the third best time in the 200 (26.07).





Mater Dei senior Carly Etter advanced to the finals in the high jump, clearing 5 feet 2 inches, while Nashville advanced to the finals of the 800 meter relay with the seventh best time of 1 minute, 46.74 seconds. Members of that team are Destyn Herrington, Jadah Heidel Talanie Kozuszek and Halle Rueter.





Rounding out the Class 1A finalists are Abby Riechmann of Okawville, Brooke Biffar of Gibault and Sarah Vanover of Dupo, all in the 3,200 meters.





Class 2A and Class 3A preliminaries are set for Friday at O’Brien Stadium with the finals in all three classes beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.