Belleville East, East St. Louis win relay titles at IHSA girls state track meet

Belleville West senior La’Qwasis Stepney competes in the Class 3A long jump preliminaries at the IHSA track and field state finals Friday in Charleston. Special to the News-Democrat

Belleville East junior Aaliyah Thomas didn’t see it happen. But she heard the groans.

Dead even with top-seeded Homewood-Flossmoor at the first exchange of the Class 3A 400-meter relay at the IHSA girls state track meet Saturday, Thomas didn’t flinch when the favored team dropped the baton, and the Lancers got the win at O’Brien Stadium.

The Lancers’ team of Ahmiya Bills, Aaliyah Thomas, Essence Winters and Sunnie Collins finished with a time of 47.65 seconds, just ahead of Chicago Heights Bloom (47.86).

“I didn’t see what happened. All I heard was a loud groan, and I noticed somebody slow up to the side of me,” Thomas said. “I knew we could do this. All we had to do was run like we knew we could.”

The Lancers’ performance was one of two victories turned in by Southwestern Conference schools in the 400-meter relay. Minutes earlier, the East St. Louis Flyerettes’ team of Veronica Sherrod, Markia Lampley, Faith Mitchell and Jariah Turner won the Class 2A title in 47.41 seconds.

The Flyerettes’ and Lancers’ performances highlighted the early going for metro-east athletes Saturday at Eastern Illinois University. A total of 42 entries from the metro-east were going for state medals after qualifying Thursday and Friday.

East St. Louis, in a battle with Springfield Southeast for the team title, also won the 800-meter relay.

While East St. Louis and Belleville East recorded wins Saturday, two of the top individuals in southern Illinois closed out their careers with solid performances.

Belleville West senior LaQwasia Stepney jumped 20 feet 2 1 /2 inches, finishing third in the Class 3A long jump. Stepney, who will attend the University of Nebraska, also placed third in the 100-meter hurdles (14.14).

“I said I wanted to go over 20 feet in the long jump, and I did that. It is what it is ... I was glad that I finished strong in the 100-meter hurdles. I ran my best time of the year .... 14.14 ... so I’m happy with that.”

Waterloo senior Jenna Schwartz placed eighth in the Class 2A 3,200 meters. The defending champion in the event and the Class 2A cross country state champion in 2017, Schwartz finished in 11:42 on Saturday.

“I knew there were a lot of outstanding runners who were going to be here today. I don’t think I was the favorite,’’ Schwartz said with a smile. “I did the best I could.’’

