Jordan Wilson and Katie Rogers scored two goals each Wednesday as the Triad Knights defeated the Mattoon Green Wave 8-0 at the Class 2A Civic Memorial Soccer Sectional.

Triad (17-3-2) will take on Chatham-Glenwood in the sectional title game on Saturday at 10 a.m. Chatham-Glenwood defeated Marion 4-1 in the other semifinal.