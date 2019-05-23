Madison’s Kendall Kennedy hurdles his way into finals at boys state track meet

May 23, 2019 - Charleston, IL - Madison’s Kendall Kennedy competes in the Class 1A 110-Meter High Hurdles Preliminary race at the IHSA Track and Field State Finals on Thursday. [Photo: Chris Johns] Special to the News-Democrat

Madison senior Kendall Kennedy batted .500 Friday during the Class 1A preliminary round at the IHSA boys state track and field meet.

After failing to qualify for the finals in the long jump and high jump, Kennedy clinched a pair of state medals in the hurdle events as he led the way for Class 1A metro-east athletes at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Stadium.

Minutes after failing to make the finals in the high jump, where he cleared 6 feet 1 inch, Kennedy posted the fourth-best time in the 110-meter hurdles, finishing with a time of 15.14 seconds. Later in the day, Kennedy finished with the sixth-best time in the 300-meter hurdles (40.58). He is the only individual metro-east Class 1A athlete to make the finals in more than one event.

Kennedy is one of five local entries who qualified for the final day of competition Saturday. Althoff senior Camden Sadler is in the finals in the 800 meters after posting the 11th-best time in the event (1:59.98). The top nine placewinners in each event earn state medals.

While Sadler needs to move up in order to clinch his medal, the Crusaders’ 800-meter relay team could be in the hunt for a state title Saturday afternoon. The team of Jeremiah Branson, Jason Blackmon, Johnathan Dori and Nicholas Alberico turned in the fourth-best time of the day (1:31.01).

Wesclin senior Jacob Brown and Dupo senior Bryce Chadduck closed out the local qualifiers. Brown was 11th in the shot put after a throw of 48-10, while Chadduck was in sixth place in the discus with a throw of 153-02.

Action continues at 8 a.m. Friday with the Class 2A preliminaries. The Class 3A prelims are set to start at noon.





Finals in all three classes are Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m.