Collinsville’s Stewart, Granite City’s O’Keeefe advance to finals at state track meet

Granite City’s Andrew O’Keefe wins his Class 2A 1600-Meter Run Preliminary race at the IHSA Track and Field State Finals on Friday. [Photo: Chris Johns] Stlsportsphoto

Collinsville junior Jermarrion Stewart qualified for the finals of the 100 and 200 meters Friday as he led the way for metro-east athletes during the preliminary round of the Class 3A state track meet in Charleston.

One week after posting the best sectional meet time in both events, Stewart turned in the second-best time in the 100 (10.49 seconds) and fourth-best time (22.15) in the 200. Plainfield North junior Marcellus Moore has the best times (10.45) and (21.78).

Moore is the defending state champion in the 100 and 200 meters.

Whlle Stewart clinched state medals Friday, Granite City senior Andrew O’Keefe has one last chance to win a state title. The runner-up in the 1,600 meters a year ago, O’Keefe posted the second-best time Friday, finishing in a time of 4:20.55. Sam Rivera, of Chicago Whitney Young, had the best time of the day (4:19.1).

Belleville East freshman Elijah McCauley is third in the long jump after a leap of 22 feet 8 3/4 inches, while teammate Trison Paul is in the finals of the pole vault after clearing 14 feet.

Edwardsville’s Kenyon Johnson is 10th in the triple jump after an effort of 45-3 3/4.