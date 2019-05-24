Quick start lifts Columbia girls soccer into state title game

Competing in the Class 1A state soccer tournament for the first time since 2008, the Columbia Eagles didn’t wait long to make themselves known Friday at North Central College in Naperville.

Junior midfielder Reagan Mauch scored an unassisted goal just 13:49 into the first half, and Fae Harrell and Haley Glover added goals less than 12 minutes apart, as the Eagles jumped out to a three-goal lead and posted a 5-0 win over the Lisle Lions in a semifinal game.

The Eagles (26-2-1), making their third trip to the state finals in school history, got a second goal from Harrell and a goal from Kennedy Jones in the second half to close out the scoring, advancing to the title game for the second time.

Columbia placed second at the Class 1A state finals in 2006 and was third in 2008.

Columbia will take on the winner of the game between Herscher and (Winnetka) North Shore Country Day for the state title at 5 p.m. Saturday. Lisle (18-2-2) will play the loser of the Herscher-Country Day contest in the third-place game at 3 p.m. Saturday.