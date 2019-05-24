Edwardsville doubles team advances in consolation play at state tennis tournament

.tennis ball on a tennis court

The Edwardsville doubles combination of Seth Lipe and Gabrielle Montanari dropped a quarterfinal match but remain in the hunt for a top 10 finish at the Class 2A state tennis tournament in suburban Chicago.

After winning their first three matches on Thursday, Lipe and Montanari lost to Hinsdale Central’s Joe Daw and Noah Hernandez 6-0, 6-4 in the quarterfinals to fall out of title contention.

But after rebounding to win their first consolation match Friday, the Tigers’ combination was scheduled to take on Colin Fox and Grant Balzman, of New Trier, in a consolation semifinal. A win would vault the Tigers’ pair into the fifth-place match later Saturday.





Dropping out of consolation round play Friday were seniors Zach Trimpe, of Edwardsville, and Max Skaer, of Belleville East. Triad’s top singles player, Jaden Henderson, and the Knights’ doubles team of Sean Froidcouer and Cameron Woods were eliminated from Class 1A consolation play Friday.