O’Fallon defeats West in extra innings; Freeburg and Edwardsvile win regional titles

Hayleigh Juenger pitches in the 2018 postseason. She was a nine-inning winner over Belleville West in a regional championship game Saturday. clibbra@bnd.com

O’Fallon got a run in the top of the ninth inning to defeat Belleville West, 3-2, in the championship game of the Belleville East Class 4A Regional.

Miley Brunner and Alexis Schloer reached on bunt singles in the Panther’s half of the ninth before Kelly Short collected the go-ahead hit.

Hayleigh Juenger went the distance in the pitcher’s circle for O’Fallon, allowing just the two earned run on five hits and pair of walks. She also struck out two.

Juenger and Zoie Howard had the other RBIs for O’Fallon (24-9), which advances to the Belleville East Sectional semifinal game against Edwardsville Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

West’s season ends at 15-12.

Poriot, Ludwig lead Freeburg

Jessica Poriot drove home three runs in support of pitcher Lizzy Ludwig’s four-hit shutout and the Freeburg Midgets cruised to the championship of the class 3A Civic Memorial Regional Softball Tournament.

Ludiwg struck out four batters and walked just one in the 6-0 win over Triad Friday.

The Midgets advance to the Carterville Sectional, where they will face Carbondale in a semifinal game Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Freeburg scored five runs in the first inning off Triad starter Liz Young, who otherwise held the Midgets to just one more run in the fifth inning while stiking out six along the way. But Poirot led an offense that pounded out 10 hits and jumped to the early lead.

Colleen Cockrell also had a pair of hits and two RBIs for Freeburg. Chasity Hill doubled home the other run.

For Triad, Caroline Lehan went 3-for-3, but Jenna Bohnenstiehl had the only other hit for the Knights. Their season ends at 23-8.

Edwardsville advances on walk-off

Junior Maria Smith hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to boost Edwardsville over Collinsville, 6-5, and give the Tigers a class 4A regional championship.

The solo shot spoiled Collinsville’s three-run rally to tie the game in top half of the inning. For Smith, it was her second home run of the game.

Edwardsville (24-4) will face O’Fallon in the semifinals of the Belleville East Sectional Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Collinsville’s season ends at 10-18.

Jersey ends Columbia’s season

Jerseyville pitcher Claire Anderson held Columbia scoreless through six innings before allowing a single run in the seventh to lead the Panthers to a 8-1 win over the Eagles in the Class 3A Jerseyville Regional championship.

Jerseyvile will face Centralia in the Carterville Sectional semifinals Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.