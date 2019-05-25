Johnson, relay team help East St. Louis boys dominate state track and field finals

East St. Louis’ Willie Johnson crosses the finish line in the Class 2A 4x100-meter relay final at the IHSA Track and Field State Finals on Saturday. [Photo: Chris Johns] Stlsportsphoto

When the East. Louis Flyers needed a lift Saturday at O’Brien Stadium, the dynamic duo of Willie Johnson and Marcus Lampley provided it.

Johnson won the Class 2A state crown in the 400 meters, while Lampley rallied to finish second to help the Flyers take an insurmountable lead in the class 2A team competition.

The Flyers didn’t wait long to make themselves heard in their return to the Class 2A state track meet finals. They matched their girls team, which last week won the state team championship.

East Side finished wtih 84 points, which doubled the 42 tallied by second-place Marengo.

Junior JaShawn Anderson ran a solid lead-off leg to help East St. Louis take home the gold in the 400-meter relay, as the Flyers put themselves in early contention for their first state team championship since 2016.

The Flyers’ team of Jashawn Anderson , Keontez Lewis, Nathaniel Robinson and Johnson finished with a time of 41.81 seconds, just ahead of Olympia Field Rich Central (41.99).

East St. Louis, which also received a third-place finish from Terrence Hargrove in the high jump and a fifth-place medal from Andrew Johnson, was in fifth place through seven recorded events with 25 1/2 points, eight behind leader Mahomet-Seymour.





Hargrove, a Saint Louis University basketball recruit who was runner-up in the balloting for Illinois Mr. Basketball after leading the Flyers to the Class 3A state title in March, had never competed in track and field until this spring. Saturday, the Flyers senior cleared 6 feet 7 inches to earn the third medal.

Eureka freshman Trevor Heffren won the high jump with a leap of 6-09, while Freeburg senior Zack Pluff was second with a jump of 6-08.





“It is what it is. For the kid (Heffren), a freshman, to be able to go 6-09 is impressive. He’ll be one to watch the next three years,’’ Hargrove said. “Honestly, I came out for track to help the team and see if I could score some points in the field (events). To place third, I’m pleased. It proves I’m one of the best in the state.”

Several other metro-east athletes proved they are among Illinois’ elite as well.





Among the other Class 2A athletes claiming top-six finishes were Columbia junior Ronnie Hunsaker, who was sixth in the long jump and seventh in the triple jump; Triad senior Jaden Elliott, who was third in the pole vault; and Mascoutah senior Matt Wilson, who placed sixth in the shot put.

In Class 3A, Collinsville junior Jermarrion Stewart placed second to Plainfield North’s Marcellus Moore in the 100 meters, while Belleville East freshman Elijah McCauley jumped 23-03.5 to place second in the long jump.

“I just wanted to do my best here this weekend,’’ McCauley said. “ I broke my personal best yesterday in the prelims, and I did it again today. My coaches really helped me out.’’

Belleville East senior Trison Paul was eighth in the Class 3A pole vault.