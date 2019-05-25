Columbia girls see dominating season through to first state championship

Watch as City League rivals score outrageous goals in North Cup championship The Wichita East High School girls soccer team beat Wichita North 2-1 in the 2019 North Cup championship game. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Wichita East High School girls soccer team beat Wichita North 2-1 in the 2019 North Cup championship game.

The last time the Columbia girls soccer team lost a game was April 18 at Nerinx Hall.

Since then, the Eagles have won 14 games in a row, their stout defense allowing just five goals along the way while their forwards found the back of the net 77 times.

The streak — not to mention the Eagles’ season — reached its crescendo Saturday at North Central College in Naperville Saturday. Columbia defeated North Shore Country Day High School of Winnetka, 4-0 for the Illinois Class 1A State Championship.

The elusive title came in the Eagles’ third attempt, but first since placing third in 2008. They were runners-up in 2006.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Eagles won as they have all season — by keeping the ball on the North Shore end of the field and putting a barrage of shots on goal. Columbia entered the game having out-scored its opponents by 115 goals in 29 games. In Friday’s 5-0 semifinal win over Lisle, the Eagles outshot the Lions 35-1.

Goalie Rylee Iorio finished among the region’s leaders with a sparkling .32 goals-against average. The championship victory was her 21st shutout of the season.

Columbia’s season ends with a record of 27-2-1.