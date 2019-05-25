High School Sports
Columbia girls see dominating season through to first state championship
The last time the Columbia girls soccer team lost a game was April 18 at Nerinx Hall.
Since then, the Eagles have won 14 games in a row, their stout defense allowing just five goals along the way while their forwards found the back of the net 77 times.
The streak — not to mention the Eagles’ season — reached its crescendo Saturday at North Central College in Naperville Saturday. Columbia defeated North Shore Country Day High School of Winnetka, 4-0 for the Illinois Class 1A State Championship.
The elusive title came in the Eagles’ third attempt, but first since placing third in 2008. They were runners-up in 2006.
The Eagles won as they have all season — by keeping the ball on the North Shore end of the field and putting a barrage of shots on goal. Columbia entered the game having out-scored its opponents by 115 goals in 29 games. In Friday’s 5-0 semifinal win over Lisle, the Eagles outshot the Lions 35-1.
Goalie Rylee Iorio finished among the region’s leaders with a sparkling .32 goals-against average. The championship victory was her 21st shutout of the season.
Columbia’s season ends with a record of 27-2-1.
