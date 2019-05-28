Seconf half goals lift Triad into Class 2A state soccer tournament

Avery Bohnenstiehl and Jordan Wilson scored goals midway in the second half Tuesday to lift the Triad Knights to a 2-0 win over the Springfield Senators at the Class 2A Chatham-Glenwood Soccer Super-Sectional.

The Knights (19-3-2) which have allowed only two goals in five postseason games, now advance to the Class 2A Girls State Soccer Tournament which begins Friday at North Central College in Naperville.

The Knights, which won the Class 2A state crown in 2017 will take on Lisle Benet Academy beginning at 11 a.m. in one of two state tournament semifinals.