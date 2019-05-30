Waterloo baseball moves on while Highland boys, Freeburg girls get eliminated

Big hits, kicks and jumps Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action.

BASEBALL

Waterloo advances

Sophomore Dustin Crawford blanked Marion on two hits while striking out five batters to help Waterloo a 7-0 semifinal win in the Class 3A Salem Sectional.

The Bulldogs (21-12) will face Carbondale for the sectional championship at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Waterloo scored two runs each in the first and second innings to give Crawford all the support he needed. Crawford leds the Bulldogs with a 10-2 record on the mound with a 1.67 ERA.

Senior Trey Kueper led the offense with a pair of RBIs.

Highland falls short to Terriers in extras

All they needed was three outs in the eighth inning and the Highland Bulldogs were headed to the Class 3A Salem Sectional championship game this weekend.

Carbondale’s James Baltz spoiled the Bulldogs bid to make that happen.

Baltz ripped a 3-2 pitch to left field for a two-run double, erasing a one-run Highland lead, and the Terriers posted a 4-3 walk-off win in the bottom of the eighth inning of a sectional semifinal at Salem Community High School on Wednesday night.

“It was a walk-off blast for them on a 3-2 pitch and it a was a great game and (Carbondale) played really well,” Highland coach Joel Hawkins said. “You tip your cap to them when they played defense as well as they played and pitched as well as they pitched.”

Carbondale (20-7) will face Waterloo for the sectional championship at 10 a.m. Saturday in Salem. Highland bows out at 23-14.

SOFTBALL

Freeburg eliminated by Carbondale

A walk-off single by Carbondale’s Kaitlyn Anders brought the Freeburg Midgets’ softball season to a dramatic and disappointing end.

The Terriers will advance, instead, to the Carterville Class 3A Sectional Championship game against Centralia Saturday. Freeburg’s season is over at 16-12.

Lizzy Ludwig took the loss for Freeburg in the pitcher’s circle, despite her seven strikeouts against zero walks.

The Midgets battled from behind most of the afternoon, securing leads with a two-run fifth. Carbondale took the lead back in the bottom of the sixth, but Freeburg once again responded with two runs in the seventh to take an 8-7 lead.

Carbondale loaded the bases with two out in the final half-inning to get up Anders’ dramatics. The Terriers had advanced to the sectionals with a walk-off home run in the regional championship game last week.