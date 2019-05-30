Triad brings championship experience to Class 2A State Soccer Tournament

Triad head coach Matt Bettlach. znizami@bnd.com

Like they had in the previous five years under coach Matt Bettlach, the Triad Knights entered the 2019 season looking to accomplish something special.

It was two years ago that 10 current Knights played roles in a Class 2A state soccer championship. Bettlach said that there was no real pressure to repeat that remarkable 2017 season, but then again, every athlete likes to leave their mark.





“I don’t think there is any pressure but each year we talk about that team doing something special. Some years that may be winning the Mississippi Valley Conference championship or maybe being the regional and sectional champions,’’ Bettlach said. “We had 10 players back this year who were key players when we won the state title in ‘17 and we have several others who are on the team who had sisters who were on that team.

“I am sure their families had prepared them well.’’

Triad is two wins away from another state title. Fresh off a 2-0 super-sectional win over Springfield. Triad (19-3-2) will take on the Lisle Benet Academy Redwings (22-3-1) in a Class 2A state tournament semifinal on Friday at North Central Colllege in Naperville beginniing at 1 p.m.

Wauconda (18-2-2) will battle Joliet Catholic (18-1)in the first semifinal at 11 a.m. The two semifinal winners will play for the Class 2A state title on Saturday at 1 p.m. The third place game is set for 11 a.m.

Following are individual capsules on the four teams competing for the Class 2A state soccer tournament championship:

Triad (19-3-2)

Coach Matt Bettlach (6th season (104-30-13)

Classification Enrollment: 1128



Nickname: Knights



Colors: Black /White/Red



Conference: Mississippi Valley

Last Year’s Advancement: Lost to Waterloo (H.S.), 1-0, in sectional final

Players to watch For Sr: Jordan Wilson (11 goals, 7 assists, 29 points); MF; Sr. Katie Rogers (8 goals, 1 assist, 17 points); For Sr, Jordyn Bessermann (5 goals, 6 asists, 16 points);l Goalie: Reagan Chigas (3 goals allowed, 223 saves)

State Tournament Experience: This is Triad’s fifth trip to the state tournament

Lisle Benet Academy (22-3-1)

Coach: Gerard Oconer (3rd season, 56-14-3)





Classification Enrollment: 1318



Nickname: Redwings



Colors: Red/White



Conference: East Suburban Catholic

Last Year’s Advancement: Lost to Wheaton (St. Francis), 1-0, in Super-Sectional

Players to watch: MF: Sr. Sarah Boyzch (12 goals, 2 assists, 28 points); F: Sr. Abby Casmere (20 goals, 14 assists, 54 points); For: Jr. Jaimee Chibulka (13 goals, 14 assists, 40 points) Goalie: Eva Frantzen (24 games, 13 goals, 56 saves)

State Tournament experience: This is Benet’s third trip to the state tournament.

Wauconda (18-2-2)

Coach: Beau Shogren (4th season, 67-8-6)

Classification Enrollment: 1355



Nickname: Bulldogs



Colors: Purple/Gold



Conference: Northern Lake County

Last Year’s Advancement: Lost to Arlington Heights (St. Viator), 1-0, in Sectional Final

Players to watch: MF Fr: Belle Johnson (9 goals, 10 assists, 28 points); MF: Svannah Johnson (10 goals, 9 assists, 29 points); MF Sr. Dakota Thompson (17 goals, 5 assists, 39 points); Goalie: Jr. Mackenzie Arden (22 games, 12 goals, 116 saves)

State Tournament experience: This is Wauconda’s first trip to the state tournament

Joliet Catholic (18-1)

Coach: Oscar Valdez (4th season, 48-29-1)

Classification Enrollment: 1032.9 (M)



Nickname: Angels



Colors: Columbia Blue/Brown/White



Conference: East Suburban Catholic

Last Year’s Advancement: Lost to Quincy (Notre Dame), 4-1, in 1A Super-Sectional

Players to watch: For: Soph. Morgan Furmaniak (12 goals, 6 assists, 30 points); For: Fr. Emma Gruber (15 goals, 6 assists, 36 points); Jr. MF: MaKenzie Kaput (16 goals, 7 assists, 39 points); MF Soph. Alaina Wildrandt (11 ghoals, 9 assists, 31 points); Goalies: Abby Pasterniak (18 games, 7 goals, 38 saves

State Tournament experience: This is Joleit Catholic’s first trip to the state tournament