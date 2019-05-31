Triad falls to Benet Academy, will play for third place in state

Big hits, kicks and jumps Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action.

Benet Academy ended the Triad’s push for an IHSA Class 1A girls soccer championship in the state semifinals at Hoffman Estates Friday.

The Redwings knocked out the Knights, 3-1, to advance to the state title game Saturday. Benet Academy (23-3-1) will face Wauconda for the championship.

Triad (19-4-2) will play Joliet Catholic for third place Saturday at 11 a.m.

Benet led 1-0 at the end of the first half on a goal by Mia Tommasone, but Triad sophomore Avery Bohnenstiehl tied it two minutes into the second. But Kate Wynn scored what proved to be the game-winner on a penalty kick with 11 minutes left to play. Dani Pullen added the insurance goal at the 5 minute mark.

Joliet Catholic entered Friday’s semifinal game with just one loss, but fell to Wauconda to get bumped to the third-place game. The team is led by junior MaKenzie Kaput’s 16 goals. Freshman Emma Gruber has 15 goals and six assists.